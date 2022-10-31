WATCH: Kieran Bermingham lauds Na Piarsaigh players 'a credit to themselves and the club'

NA PIARSAIGH manager Kieran Bermingham has lauded his players after they returned a seventh Limerick SHC title in 12 years to the city GAA club.
"They are a credit to themselves and the club," said the winning manager after his side had 11-points to spare over defending champions Kilmallock in Sunday's Limerick SHC final.
Bermingham, who captained the Caherdavin club to their first title in 2011, said they were "absolutely thrilled" to reclaim the Daly Cup.
After captain William O'Donoghue raised the trophy in the Mackey Stand, manager Bermingham spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
