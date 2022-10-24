WATCH: Evan Loftus lauds Croagh-Kilfinny as 'a club on the rise' as they reach another final

CROAGH-KILFINNY will contest a third successive county final in the coming weeks.
The side in blue and white won the 2020 Limerick Junior A hurling title and then last year made an immediate impact in the intermediate ranks when losing the final to Effin.
Now Croagh-Kilfinny have returned to that Limerick IHC final, where they will play Na Piarsaigh next month.
After their semi final win over Pallasgreen, Croagh-Kilfinny manager Evan Loftus was full of praise for "a club on the rise".
Loftus, who will be the Limerick minor hurling manager in 2023, spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader after the 1-21 to 0-12 win in Ballyagran.
