WATCH: Cathal O'Keeffe happy Granagh-Ballingarry on track for back-to-back football titles

GRANAGH-BALLINGARRY go in search of back-to-back county football championship titles this Saturday.
The west Limerick side play Mungret in the Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Junior A Football Championship final in Croom this October 29 at 3pm.
Granagh-Ballingarry won the Junior B title last year and now look to earn another promotion.
Captain Cathal O'Keeffe said that with the renewed interest in football was confidence high.
O'Keeffe spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader ahead of Saturday's final.
