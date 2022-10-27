WATCH: Lorcan Lyons hoping youthful Monaleen can come of age in hurling final with Bruff

MONALEEN bid to make an immediate return into the Limerick senior club hurling ranks this Saturday.
The city side play Bruff in the Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Final this October 29 in Kilmallock at 3pm.
Monaleen won this title back in 2016 and they have just three survivors from that starting side; Jamie Porter, Ed Doyle and current captain Lorcan Lyons.
Speaking with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader ahead of the final, Lorcan Lyons spoke of the evolution of their young side across their eight game run to the final.
