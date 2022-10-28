WATCH: Kevin Noonan says senior promotion for Drom-Broadford would 'mean everything'

IT'S nine years since Dromcollogher-Broadford won the last of their seven senior football championship titles.
The West Limerick side won the Limerick IFC title in 1999 and would progress to contest 11 Limerick SFC finals between 2000-16 before being relegated in 2020.
This Saturday (3.30) in Askeaton Drom-Broadford play Na Piarsaigh in the Limerick IFC final bidding to return to the senior ranks.
Six players in the Drom-Broadford line-up have won senior medals on the field of play, including captain Kevin Noonan.
Speaking ahead of the final with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader, Noonan is eager to return to the club to the top flight.
