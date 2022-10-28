WATCH: Dylan Cronin anxious Na Piarsaigh win Limerick IFC title to get back into senior ranks

NA Piarsaigh bid to make an immediate return into the Limerick senior club football ranks this Saturday.
The Caherdavin club play Dromcollogher-Broadford in the Griffins Coaches Limerick IFC final in Askeaton this October 29 at 3.30.
Relegated last year, Na Piarsaigh are attempting to follow in the footsteps of Adare, who were the last side to return straight back up senior after relegation with their IFC title win of 2016.
Na Piarsaigh football captain Dylan Cronin scored the winning point last Sunday as the club's intermediate hurlers booked a county final spot.
Speaking ahead of this football final, Cronin told Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader that his side feel they deserve to be a senior outfit.
