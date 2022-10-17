Search

17 Oct 2022

WATCH: Fintan O'Connor lauds Kilmallock 'sheer will to win' in Limerick hurling semi final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

17 Oct 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

KILMALLOCK coach Fintan O'Connor has praised his side's "sheer will to win" in their dramatic victory over Doon in the semi final of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.

Champions Kilmallock didn't lead the game until Robbie Egan's goal in the fifth minute of injury time in a rain-soaked Bruff.

O'Connor praised both teams for their efforts in the conditions and accepted his side "got a tiny bit of luck in the end" when Egan kicked the sliothar to the net despite 10 Doon players in close proximity.

After Kilmallock booked their Limerick SHC final spot against Na Piarsaigh, O'Connor spoke with media.

