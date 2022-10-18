WATCH: Eoin Brislane delighted Monaleen 'dug it out' to reach Limerick Premier IHC final

MONALEEN hurling manager Eoin Brislane praised his young charges for adopting to 'Winter hurling' as they "dug out" a semi final victory in the Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship.
Relegated down from the senior ranks last year, Monaleen defeated Effin in Sunday's semi final 1-18 to 0-15 to book an October 29 Limerick Premier IHC final against Bruff in Kilmallock.
As luck would have it, Monaleen and Effin met in the seventh and final round of the group stages just the previous weekend when Monaleen were 1-22 to 0-11 winners.
This time round, the game was finely balance 1-13 to 0-13 entering the final stages, which Monaleen raced over the winning line.
After the victory in Fedamore, Monaleen manager Eoin Brislane spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
Na Piarsaigh camogie chairman Pat O’Neill, senior team captain Katie Campbell, senior hurler Mike Casey and Jessica Ward, Na Piarsaigh senior player
Sinead McDonnell, LCCC; Grainne Greene, vice principal; John Hardiman, Richie Ryan, principal; Rohan Jangam, Eamonn Carney & Anne Hayes (All Castleconnell Tidy Towns) at the installing of the fountain
A 14-storey building is planned for the Opera Square development in Limerick city centre I FILE PHOTO
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.