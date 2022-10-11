WATCH: Amy Ryan 'absolutely delighted' as Oola win promotion into Limerick LGFA senior ranks

TWENTY years ago Oola won a Limerick ladies football U12 title and Amy Ryan was captain.
On Sunday, Ryan was back lifting silverware for the east Limerick side - this time the county intermediate LGFA title as Oola earned promotion into the senior ranks for the first time.
Beaten in this final last year, captain Ryan scored two early second half goals to set them on their way to a final win over Knockainey.
After the 2-9 to 1-6 title win in Cappamore, Amy Ryan spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
Lero Director Prof Brian Fitzgerald, Dr Audris Mockus and Dr Tapajit Dey, a postdoctoral research fellow at Lero – Organiser of the hackathon | PICTURE: Arthur Ellis
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.