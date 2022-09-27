WATCH: Limerick hurling star Dan Morrissey gives his backing for new-look GAA season

LIMERICK hurling star Dan Morrissey was much sought after in UL last Saturday for autographs and pictures as the venue hosted the national finals of the Aldi Community Games outdoor teams and swimming.
Morrissey is an Aldi Community Games Ambassador.
The Limerick and Ahane defender spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader about his Community Games memories, the Limerick club hurling championship and the new-look GAA calendar.
“I think it’s very good from a player’s perspective. I think most players enjoy it,” said Morrissey of the GAA's split-season.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.