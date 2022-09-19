WATCH: Kyle Hayes heralds Kildimo-Pallaskenry's third club hurling promotion in six years

IN 2017 Kildimo-Pallaskenry won the Limerick intermediate championship and over the weekend sealed promotion into Group One of the Limerick SHC for next season.
In between was the Premier IHC title win in 2020 and the SHC County Cup win last year.
"A massive achievement," smiled club captain Kyle Hayes, who has won four All-Ireland SHC title across the same period.
"An unbelievable day for the club," he said of a return for the parish to the knockout stages of the Limerick SHC for the first time in over 80 years.
"We never get carried away," said Hayes of the secret to their climb up the Limerick club hurling ladder.
Hayes is one of seven players to remain in the starting team from their 2017 Limerick IHC title win and after Saturday's vital Limerick SHC final round group game success over Garryspillane, Hayes spoke with media in Caherconlish.
