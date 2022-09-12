WATCH: Tadgh Hayes 'very relieved' Doon back in the Limerick club hurling knockout stages

DOON hurling manager Tadgh Hayes was "very relieved" to have his side confirm their place in the knockout stages of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship with a game to spare.
Doon now play champions Kilmallock next Sunday with the winner moving directly to the semi finals and the losing side going the quarter final route.
Hayes ensuring their place in the business end of the Limerick SHC with a dramatic injury time winning goal against Patrickswell on Saturday.
After the 2-19 to 1-21 win in Kilmallock, manager Hayes spoke with media about their Daly Cup quest.
Justice Minister Helen McEntee with Irish Prison Service Director General Caron McCaffrey at Limerick Prison. | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.