WATCH: John Chawke insists Kildimo-Pallaskenry stay focused in Limerick SHC promotion bid

LONG-SERVING Kildimo-Pallaskenry goalkeeper John Chawke has termed his club's arrival on the Limerick senior hurling scene as "indescribable"
Kildimo-Pallaskenry have won two hurling championship promotions in the last six seasons and now stand one win away from another promotion into the top tier of the Limerick SHC.
Goalkeeper Chawke has won county JAHC (2002), IHC (2017) and PIHC (2019) titles in blue and white across 25 years of adult hurling but warns they face a "huge game" against Garryspillane next Saturday if they are to be promoted and reach the quarter finals of the championship.
Chawke, who made his adult club debut in 1998, spoke with media after Saturday's win over Blackrock, a game in which he both saved and scored a penalty.
Three cheers for the Lee brothers at the launch of their sponsorship of Pallasgreen GAA and LGFC I PICTURE: Kieran Ryan Bendson
Gillian Fenton, Marketing and Development Manager; Louise Donlon, Executive Director of the Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable, and Jay Kavanagh, Technical Manager | PICTURE: Ken Coleman
Tyler Kelly, 21, died in a road crash yesterday at Parteen, with the road closed off for a technical examination today | Picture: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.