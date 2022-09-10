WATCH: Fintan O'Connor targets a direct route for Kilmallock to the Limerick SHC semi final

KILMALLOCK coach Fintan O'Connor wants his side to go the semi final route in the defence of their Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship title.
The Balbec win over Ahane on Friday evening means that victory they will face a winner-takes-all final round group game with Doon next weekend - a semi final place on offer for the winner and a quarter final for the loser.
O'Connor feels that the extra week break offered by a semi final is favourable.
The former Kerry senior hurling manager spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader after the 1-22 to 1-16 win over Ahane.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.