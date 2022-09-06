WATCH: Limerick's Martina McMahon wins a record equaling fifth All-Ireland handball title

LIMERICK handball star Martina McMahon has won a record equaling fifth All-Ireland Senior Softball title.
The Croagh-Kilfinny native beat rival Catriona Casey in the 60x30 decider in St Comans HC in Roscommon on Saturday.
Defying an on-going back injury, the Broadford Handball Club star won 21-13, 21-18 against her great rival from Cork.
It's a fourth successive softball title for McMahon and her fifth in all. Covid-19 restrictions meant that McMahon's previous win was back in October 2020.
McMahon beat Aoife McCarthy in the semi final 21-4, 21-12 and overcame Fiona Tully 21-13, 21-3 in the quarter final stage.
McMahon now joins Catriona Casey and another Limerick handball hero Bernie Hennessy as five-time All-Ireland senior softball champions.
Hospital's Bernie Hennessy won four title in the 1990s and then returned to win her fifth in 2009.
McMahon's final win over Casey can be watched here
After lifting the winner's trophy, McMahon spoke with GAAHandball.ie
Tributes are being paid to Adare man Maurice McEnery who was the vice-president of the National Ploughing Association
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.