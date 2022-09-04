WATCH: Kevin Downes insists unbeaten Na Piarsaigh taking nothing for granted in Limerick SHC

KEVIN Downes stresses that unbeaten Na Piarsaigh "are under no illusions" that there is "still a lot of work to do" in their quest to regain the Limerick senior club hurling championship title.
The Caherdavin side confirmed their place in the knockout stages with Saturday's win over Patrickswell and their final two group games with Adare and Ahane will determine if they are involved in the quarter finals or move directly to a semi final.
Free-taker Downes scored seven points in the 14-point win over The Well, but Limerick's 2018 All-Ireland SHC winner is very aware that many of the teams in Group One of the championship could meet again in the later stages of the competition.
After the 1-23 to 0-12 win in Kilmallock, Downes spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
