WATCH: Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid 'gets best of both worlds' as outfield club player

LIMERICK All-Ireland hurling winner goalkeeper Nickie Quaid is content his side club side Effin have found their feet in the Lyons of Limerick Premier Intermediate club championship.
Effin won the Limerick IHC last season to win promotion into the tier two PIHC.
They lost in round one but have bounced back with wins over Dromin-Athlacca and Knockainey on Thursday evening.
Quaid said there was some "soul searching" after round one loss to Bruff and they needed to "go back to brass tacks".
Quaid and his two brothers Tommy and Jack have been the mainstays of the south Limerick side for a number of years, but Nickie stressed the importance of young blood like Patrick O'Donovan and Fergal O'Connor.
They "breath energy and life into" the set-up said Quaid, when speaking with Tom Clancy for the Limerick Leader after the win over Knockainey in Hospital.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.