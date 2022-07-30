WATCH: Liam Cronin heralds 'great start' as Mungret victorious on senior club hurling return

MUNGRET St Pauls made a winning return to the Limerick senior club hurling championship after an absence of over 30 years on Friday evening.

The newly promoted side were 1-16 to 1-13 winners over Kildimo-Pallaskenry in a repeat of the 2020 Limerick Premier IHC final.

Mungret manager Liam Cronin insists that his side were not content to just "make up the numbers" in the senior ranks.

"We didn't do ourselves justice in the first half - we went away from what we agreed we were going to do," he recalled of the first half when they trailed 1-8 to 0-6.

"We regrouped at half time and we had six points all from frees in the first half and then 1-10 in the second half. On top of that our wides tally was fairly high and we had a missed penalty."

After the victory, Cronin spoke with members of the media and looked ahead to round two when Mungret play neighbours Ballybrown.