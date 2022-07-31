Search

31 Jul 2022

WATCH: Tom Morrissey sets Ahane target "to beat one of the top four" in the Limerick SHC

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

31 Jul 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK hurling star Tom Morrissey insists that his Ahane side must target breaking into the top four in the Bon Secour county senior club hurling championship.

It's 2014 since Ahane last appeared in a Limerick SHC semi final with the quartet of Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Doon and Patrickswell competing in the last five semi finals.

Ahane drew with Adare in round one of this season's championship on Friday night and now play Patrickswell next Saturday (7pm) in Caherconlish in round two - The Well lost by 14-points to Kilmallock on Saturday evening.

"If we want to break into the top four we have to beat one of the top four so that's the aim for the rest of the group games," said Morrissey, who scored 1-9 of his side's 1-15 in the draw with Adare.

"We would have loved a win but I think a draw was probably a fair result," said Morrissey.

The Castleconnell side were left to rue a total of 19 wides.

"That's not going to cut it at senior A and your definitely not going to win a game with that much wides - that was the only negative," said Morrissey when speaking with media after the final whistle in Claughaun.

