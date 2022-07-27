WATCH: Peter Nash insists Kildimo-Pallaskenry ready to embrace club championship dual role

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY are set for their second season in the Limerick senior hurling ranks.

Due to a restricted Limerick SHC structure last season, the coming weeks will see Kildimo-Pallaskenry embark on the usual five game group phase for the first time.

The men in blue and white will play Mungret St Pauls in round one this Friday evening (7pm) in Clarina.

With just Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Adare as Limerick's only two dual senior clubs, Peter Nash said they were looking forward to a hectic schedule.

"We have 10 top class championship games between hurling and football and there is a great togetherness from it because you are constantly together," explained the inter-county footballer.

"This is what we train for - championship hurling is what it is all about and it's really good to be back to the five games as well. You will learn more and the challenges are that little bit more diverse," said Nash at the Bon Secours championship launch.