Search

27 Jul 2022

WATCH: Peter Nash insists Kildimo-Pallaskenry ready to embrace club championship dual role

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

27 Jul 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY are set for their second season in the Limerick senior hurling ranks.

Due to a restricted Limerick SHC structure last season, the coming weeks will see Kildimo-Pallaskenry embark on the usual five game group phase for the first time.

The men in blue and white will play Mungret St Pauls in round one this Friday evening (7pm) in Clarina.

With just Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Adare as Limerick's only two dual senior clubs, Peter Nash said they were looking forward to a hectic schedule.

"We have 10 top class championship games between hurling and football and there is a great togetherness from it because you are constantly together," explained the inter-county footballer. 

"This is what we train for - championship hurling is what it is all about and it's really good to be back to the five games as well. You will learn more and the challenges are that little bit more diverse," said Nash at the Bon Secours championship launch.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media