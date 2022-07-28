WATCH: Tommy Hayes insists Doon have 'put the shoulder to the wheel' in Limerick SHC quest

DOON have contested two of the last four Limerick senior club hurling championship finals and according to Tommy Hayes are hoping to launch another bid for a historic first Daly Cup title.
Speaking at the Bon Secours Championship launch the Doon defender said that all in the east Limerick set-up had "put the shoulder to the wheel".
"They (management) have done everything for us and now it's about us (players) putting it onto the field and getting performances there," outlined Hayes.
Doon begin their Limerick SHC this Saturday (7pm) when they play Na Piarsaigh in Claughaun.
Hayes said the repeat of the 2020 final was "a big first game - an acid test".
