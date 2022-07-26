Search

26 Jul 2022

WATCH: Niall Mulcahy hopes Kerry role beneficial to Mungret's Limerick senior hurling return

Jerome O'Connell

26 Jul 2022 9:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MUNGRET play their first game in the Limerick senior hurling championship since 1990 this Friday evening.

They meet Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Clarina at 7pm in a repeat of their 2020 Premier IHC final.

“Preparations are going very well - it’s been a bit difficult at times with players away travelling and stuff and we have a lot of dual players as well but things are definitely coming together and we are really looking forward to getting out there in the championship," said Mungret's Niall Mulcahy at the launch of the Bon Secours Limerick SHC.

“It’s been a lot of years coming - we were knocking at the door for a long time. We always felt we would eventually get over the line and it’s brilliant now that we have got there and now that we are there we want to give a good account of ourselves and show that we can compete at this level. We want to perform, compete and impose our game on other teams as well.”

Mulcahy played under Stephen Molumphy with the Kerry hurlers in 2022 when they just missed out on promotion into the Liam MacCarthy Cup ranks – losing an epic Croke Park final to Antrim; 5-22 to 4-24.

Mulcahy played in that final and now hopes his season at inter-county level will be of benefit for Mungret.

“It was a bit of a bolt from the blue really but when you get those opportunities you have to go and see where it leads you,” said Mulcahy of his Kerry involvement.

“I had a really enjoyable time down there and it was obviously a massive honour for me and my family. The group of lads down there I couldn’t say enough about them - a really nice bunch and the set-up was brilliant. I really enjoyed my time there. From a strength and conditioning side of times and meals and the level of training it is all a step up in intensity and fitness - it’s been brilliant and hopefully I can carry all that into the championship with Mungret”.

