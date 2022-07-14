WATCH: Declan Hannon says Limerick 'very comfortable with how we play the game at the minute'

“WINNING does help a small bit!” said Declan Hannon with a smile.

The Limerick senior hurling captain is in his 12th season with the inter-county side. Now in his fifth season as captain, the Adare man has played 52 times in the championship.

“We love it and enjoy it and that’s half the reason we come back year in and year out to try and work really hard as a group. We have great fun going training but we work hard. That has to be part of the game that you enjoy it - it takes up so much time that if you are not enjoying it and having some fun I don’t think its the right thing for you to be doing,” said Hannon of the current crop of Limerick hurlers ahead of Sunday's final against Kilkenny.

Hannon was announced as Limerick captain in December 2017. The Summer of ‘17, Limerick lost to Clare and Kilkenny in an early All-Ireland SHC exit.

“We probably had opportunities to win the game that night - maybe just a bit of lack of experience and making the wrong decision at times and our shooting was poor enough on the night as well. Against a team like Kilkenny if you are off any bit you will get punished and I suppose it was a real learning experience for us as well that year going down to Nowlan Park to a full house against Kilkenny,” recalled Hannon.

“When John (Kiely) and Paul (Kinnerk) came in in 2017 it takes time for these gameplans to click. We are very comfortable with how we play the game at the minute and have great confidence in whoever is on the pitch to implement that gameplan as best they can.”

He explained: “We have definitely gained experience of the last number of years being involved in the later stages of the championship. It probably does stand to us a small bit, especially the last day in the semi final when the game was level and us ending up winning by three points in the finish and being the team that was pushing at the end. We made the right decisions when pushing for scores near the end, whereas maybe in other years we could have made a wrong call or shot from somewhere that a shot wasn’t on. The last number of years have definitely stood to us”.

“Our preparations have been really really good over the last number of years for the All-Ireland finals - last year was probably one of our best performances of any of the years. It just all clicked on the day. A lot of hard work goes into preparing for an All-Ireland final or any of the games and on any given day it can all click or maybe at times three parts out of five click and you’re struggling with the other two and then it’s about getting stuck in and working really hard to make the other two click for a finish. Hopefully we will arrive in the best shape we can and give it a right lash.”