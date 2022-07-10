WATCH: Graham Shine sees 'bright future' for Limerick ladies football despite semi final loss

LIMERICK manager Graham Shine was left to rue the concession of seven goals in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship semi final.

In seven games this year prior to the semi final, Limerick only conceded nine goals but almost doubled that in this one fixture, where Limerick scored an impressive 3-12 but lost by nine points.

“I'm just disappointed for the girls - we put in savage work and we haven’t let in seen goals all year. I can’t wait to look back on it and the analysis of it. We had a great start and we really came out of the blocks with 1-3 to no score and maybe we did sit back a little bit and they got a purple patch and with the talent they have up front if they get a sniff of a goal it’s in the back of the net. We hit the crossbar four times and Leah Coughlan got a yellow card and that kind of upset us and we couldn’t get the ball away so they probably deserved it on the day as the better team,” surmised the Kerry native who is in his first year at the helm.

His side were 1-3 to no score ahead after five minutes.

“We had a few things up our sleeve to man-mark their key players and in the game there are twists and turns but if you give Eimear Smyth or Baithin Bogue a sniff of the goal, its a goal. Our girls did really really well today to limit that but we hit the crossbar four times and they didn’t and goals win games. I am so proud of the girls and the management and everyone who worked so hard for Limerick this year. I think we made a lot of ground and played a nice style of football and I think there is a bright future for a lot of those girls with Limerick,” he stressed.

After the nine point defeat, Shine spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.