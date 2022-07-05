WATCH: Leo O’Connor takes solace from JP McManus Pro-Am after Offaly All-Ireland final loss

FORMER Limerick hurler Leo O'Connor was among the 40,000 attendance on Day One of the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor.
Less than 24-hours previous O'Connor was Offaly manager in the All-Ireland minor hurling championship final in Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.
His Offaly teenagers saw victory grasped from their reach with a late surge of Tipperary scores.
Leo O'Connor spoke with Nick Rabbitts of the Limerick Leader on the Offaly heartbreak, golf and Limerick's Liam MacCarthy Cup aspirations.
Irish Water says water being supplied on the Foynes/Shannon Estuary Public Water Supply is safe to consume,
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.