WATCH: Barry Nash expecting Limerick and Galway hurling semi final to go 'down to the wire'

LIMERICK'S Barry Nash warns that there will be nothing straight forward about Sunday's All-Ireland SHC semi final with Galway.

"Even looking back to our most recent games they beat us in the TUS Gaelic Grounds so it shows how good a team they are. We have had some great battles with them throughout the last number of years and hopefully Sunday will be another one," outlined the South Liberties man.

Many predict a physical contest in Croke Park.

"Yes but if you look at the players we have in our team, we are also a big, strong, physical team so it’s going to be a great game on Sunday. Galway are a great team and I think every game that we have played against them has come down to the wire and I am sure it will be no different on Sunday," said the corner back.

It's the sixth game of the championship for Limerick and Nash is confident that their performance levels can continue to improve.

"We are building; we have been building since the league. I know our league campaign wasn’t great but we have built from there and I think each game we have gone out and improved and hopefully we can continue to improve for Sunday," outlined Nash.