WATCH: Paul Maher hoping new management can help Adare regain Limerick SFC honours

AFTER a hugely successful six seasons under Harry Gleeson, the Adare footballers are under new management this season.
Gleeson won a county intermediate title in 2016 with Adare and then added three senior football crowns - 2017, '18 and 2020.
Adare's back-to-back fell short in last year's county final.
Former Limerick football manager John Brudair is the new Adare manager with former Dromcollogher-Broadford star Pat Donnelly as coach.
Ahead of Friday's round one Limerick SFC tie with Galtee Gaels, Adare star Paul Maher is looking forward to the new management adding freshness to their title quest. Maher spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
