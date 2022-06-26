WATCH: Kieran Bermingham happy with Na Piarsaigh squad depth after hurling league title win

NA Piarsaigh manager Kieran Bermingham is happy with his increasing depth of his panel after the Caherdavin club were crowned Limerick senior hurling league champions on Saturday evening.
The city side won their seventh league crown and a first since 2019 with an eight game run to this title.
The Light Blues defeated Patrickswell (twice), Mungret, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Monaleen and lost to Ballybrown in the City League. They then beat Garryspillane in the county league semi final before their impressive e 15-point county league final win over Adare.
After captain Adrian Breen lifted the winning trophy, Na Piarsaigh manager Kieran Bermingham spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader and explained how they had used over 30 players during the league.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.