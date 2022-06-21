WATCH: Brendan McCarthy and St Kierans face 'big challenge' of Newcastle West in league final

ST Kierans bid to topple Limerick club football kingpins Newcastle West in the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick senior football league final this Tuesday evening.

After fighting off relegation issues in recent season, St Kierans captain Brendan McCarthy explains that finding early season form was the no1 target for the Ardagh side this season.

"We've had a positive start to the year - the last two years we were in relegation (Limerick SFC) so it was very important to get a good start to the league and thanks be to God we have got into the final and it's going to be a big challenge against Newcastle West but a challenge we are looking forward to," said the key defender.

"There are only three things you can win in the year in senior football - the league, West title and county championship. If you get into any of the finals, you like to win it and we will try everything we can to win it but it's obviously going to be very tough," he said of the league final."

Ahead of this Tuesday June 21 league final in Mick Neville Park at 7pm, McCarthy spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.