WATCH: Limerick GAA stars enter the jungle for I'm a Celeb fundraiser

WITCHETY grubs, creepy crawlies and slithery snakes were in plentiful supply at the South Court Hotel, as the Limerick GAA's annual fundraiser took place.

It was a packed house at the Raheen venue as stars from Limerick's hurling, football and camogie panels entered the jungle to take part in I'm a Celeb.

They were joined by Limerick Leader GAA correspondent Jerome O'Connell, and The Leader columnist Louise Cantillon.

Other contenders were All-Ireland winners Barry Hennessy, Barry Nash, Dan Morrissey and Kyle Hayes.

But it was Feohnagh/Castlemahon and Limerick footballer Mike Fitzgibbon who lasted almost 10 challenges, beating off competition from all-comers to be named King of the Jungle.

In order to take the title, he had to eat crickets, and also drink a stomach-churning mixture of no doubt quite disgusting blended items.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, he said: "I'm not feeling too great after that last challenge. But look, I got through it eventually, and it's over now, thank God."

He also described the taste as "absolutely horrific".

"During the last challenge, it was a struggle to keep it down. The shots were horrific. And I'm not even sure what was in the last drink! There was solid, it felt like cockroaches. It wasn't nice," he added.

There were muted celebrations, however, with Mike set to line out for his club later today, in an Intermediate Hurling clash with Knockaderry.

"They'll know I was here puking," he laughed of his opposition today.