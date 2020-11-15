WATCH: Courageous Amy helps kick off Christmas celebrations in Limerick as lights are switched on

The Christmas in Limerick season has officially begun following the switching on of the Christmas lights in Limerick city centre.

The traditional switching on ceremony, which has attracted thousands of people in recent years, was unable to take place because of Covid-19, but through the sprinkling of some festive magic, courageous Limerick teenager Amy Mulcahy flicked a switch in her home turning on her Christmas tree lights, which in turn, magically led to all the Limerick city centre lights shining brightly.

This year there is an enhanced Christmas lights display in Limerick city centre. New LED lights have been erected on Denmark Street, Catherine Street from Roches Street to Thomas Street, Arthur’s Quay Park and on the boardwalk, while additional lighting has been installed on Cruises Street.

The parklets on O’Connell Street and Catherine Street, which were installed over the summer, have also being decorated to create an upbeat Christmas atmosphere in the city centre.

To help get Limerick ready for the festive season, Limerick City and County Council has launched a dedicated online portal -

Limerick.ie/Christmas - which will highlight all things Christmas in Limerick.

Given the pandemic, this Christmas will be a Christmas like no other, so everyone is being encouraged to think

local and shop in Limerick when buying Christmas presents.

Limerick.ie/Shop is a virtual local marketplace for all your Christmas gifts. Almost 240 businesses are showcased from boutiques to restaurants, sports stores to gift shops.

You can buy a local business voucher, find out about local neighbourhood food deliveries or where you can order a take-out from a favourite restaurant. Log on to browse and buy. In doing this you are supporting Limerick jobs and helping the local economy to recover.

Speaking following the switching on of the Christmas lights, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins said: “Christmas is a special time when we traditionally gather with our family and friends. This year’s Christmas will be different in many ways as we reflect back on 2020 and look forward to brighter days ahead," he said.

"Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and its challenges, Limerick remains true to the spirit of Christmas, while looking after ourselves and others over the festive period. With restrictions affecting many shops across the city and county, I am asking the people of Limerick to support our local businesses online and hopefully we can get footfall back into our shops in December subject to public health guidelines. I think of all years, what most people want for Christmas 2020 is to spend quality time with those that we love and this is what we’re all aiming for,” he added.

A six-week Christmas in Limerick marketing campaign by Limerick City and County Council now gets underway to promote festive highlights including Covid friendly events and gift ideas to support Limerick stores and businesses.

For the month of December, Limerick city’s shopfronts will form the backdrop for an enchanted Christmas tale with bespoke window displays presented by Limerick City and County Council in partnership with local businesses.

This initiative will see local businesses dressing their shop windows and partaking in a Christmas window trail that locals and visitors can enjoy at their leisure.

Twelve local retailers will host the main window displays, while other businesses along the trail are being encouraged to embrace the festive spirit through their window dressings.

Additional Christmas events will be announced on Limerick.ie/Christmas subject to public health guidelines.

