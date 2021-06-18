Ford Ranger goes from strength to strength at Cavanaghs of Charleville

ONE of the more noticeable trends on Irish Roads in recent years is the rise in usage of pick-up trucks both for work and leisure purposes. The Ford Ranger has been one of the beneficiaries of this trend having seen a significant spike in sales over the last two years in particular.

Local Ford Dealer, Cavanaghs of Charleville, is kicking off a campaign this June to promote the Ford Ranger even further, as they embark on a Sales Drive to sell 20 or more units this June for July registration.

What’s making all of this possible is a suite of payment options which now make it easier than ever for a prospective buyer to upgrade to a Ford Ranger. Potential buyers can chose from any of these the following payment options:

1. Hire Purchase (HP)

This is the most traditional method of buying a new vehicle on finance. Users who opt for this payment method can avail of a low rate of 2.9% APR. Furthermore, prospective buyers can also avail of a combined Customer Saving & Trade-in allowance amounting to €4,500 on Ranger Wildtrak. This rises to €7,000 for qualifying Fleet Customers (with a 4.9% APR).

2. Personal Contract Plan

The second method of owning a new Ford Ranger is to pay for it using 0% PCP finance. To qualify for this the prospective buyer would need a 20% upfront deposit (which can be made up of cash or cash plus a trade-in). Cavanaghs can then structure a repayment figure that suits the buyer’s budget.

3. Lease

The third option is to lease a Ranger Wildtrak. This can be done over a 2 to 5 year lease term. Additional funds have been made available for the forthcoming July registration period to assist new Leasing customers. Leasing suits certain businesses as it removes the need for up-front capital and gives the user a fixed monthly repayment that can be budgeted for. Leasing can also include maintenance meaning the prospective owner now has complete peace of mind when it comes to using and maintaining a Ford Ranger.

So, there are a wide variety of ways to upgrade to a new Ford Ranger this July with additional promotional funds in place as well as a 24-hour test drive program to encourage buyers to explore what Ranger has to offer.

Why not give Cavanaghs a call or visit their website or social media (details below) and see if Ranger is something that would work for you?

*SPONSORED CONTENT