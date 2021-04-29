Limerick-based Azpiral sets sights on Europe as lockdown lifts

AZPIRAL, World-class customer loyalty technology experts, based in the National Technology Park in Castletroy have their sights set on a European expansion.

The software company’s Irish and UK clients include Circle K, Gulf oil and Avia as well as many pharmacy brands. Azpiral has created an integrated loyalty platform, AzpiralPRO, that connects to businesses existing software for instance the ePOS (till). The software allows users to manage all customer interactions across multiple channels using one platform.

The AzpiralPRO has an amplitude of customer loyalty tools to help businesses provide their customers with unique and personalised experiences with their brand.

Over the past year, Azpiral has been lucky as their clients are largely classed as essential services and have remained open throughout the pandemic but their plans to expand across Europe were put on hold. Azpiral’s 30 employees have been working remotely since March last year.

Businesses across the globe are in similar situations, along with uncertainty, health scares and lockdowns, which made it difficult to execute any plans to expand their reach in Europe.

Instead, the customer loyalty company pivoted their strategy to focus on their existing customers what they could do to help them retain, reward, and recognise their customers effectively.

Azpiral launched the Azpiral Loyalty Academy and recently the Loyalty Hub along with new software features like coupon promotions.

The Azpiral Loyalty Academy is an online resource developed to help AzpiralPRO users learn how to use the extensive functionality available on the AzpiralPRO through short explainer videos and step by step guides. While the Loyalty Hub, is part of the Azpiral Loyalty Academy, it is designed to educate and inspire creative thinking for your customer loyalty strategy, promotions, give users the latest industry news and some helpful tools to manage their loyalty programme.

Azpiral is very proud of their clients and how they have responded to the Pandemic, supported their customers and the wider community. The software company are looking forward to welcoming their employees back to the office in Castletroy when it is safe to do so and making progress on their European ambition.

_______________________

Contact Azpiral

Web: Azpiral.com

Email: info@azpiral.com

Twitter: @Azpiral

Telephone: (061) 633355