WATCH: Docklands in Limerick city set for new lease of life

THE landmark former Bannatyne Mills building is set for a new lease of life, with planning permission being sought to change it into offices.

The Shannon Foynes Port Company has applied for planning permission to transform the building at the Dock Road from its existing use as a grain store to commercial office space.

It’s understood a tenant has already been lined up for the 3,000 square metre premises. ​

Chief executive of the Port Company Pat Keating said it’s an important first step in the Docklands Framework Strategy which was unveiled last year.​

“We launched the framework strategy from Bannatyne Mills itself and the reaction to the visuals and imagery of the site that were carried on media spoke volumes about its potential, with numerous enquires made to us following the event about its potential long-term and temporary use. It’s an architecturally stunning building and our plans for it are sensitive to it and respectful of its uniqueness. We see this potentially becoming on the of the most unique commercial office spaces in Limerick and look forward to furthering plans to that end,” he said.

The planning application is to allow for the provision of three projecting glass windows on the northern, southern, and eastern elevations of the complex, as well as internal modifications.

If granted permission, ​this will see the limited removal of fixtures and fittings, as well as associated signage.

The redundant electrical room at the west end of the building will also go, with a new plant built on it.

Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler has welcomed the application.

He said: “It’s good to see it develop, as the first big thing in opening up the docklands. Once it is developed, people will be able to walk onto where the docks are. It will enhance our riverfront. So it’s to be welcomed. It’s more office space in the city centre.”

Cllr Butler acknowledged there are limitations to what can be done with the interior of the building, given its past use as a grain store.