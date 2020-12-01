WATCH: Pyjamas on the shopping list as Penneys reopens in Limerick

A PAIR of pyjamas, underwear and a Christmas jumper or two were on the shopping list the tills rang at Penneys in Limerick for the first time in six weeks.

The store, which operates from a landmark unit in the heart of O'Connell Street, opened to customers 15 minutes ahead of its official start time of 7am, as a huge queue slinked around the corner into Honan's Quay.

The discount retailer was one of many stores forced to close as a result of the second coronavirus lockdown last month.

However, as lockdown restrictions were eased, the store opened in time for the Christmas rush - albeit with strict conditions in terms of the number of people allowed in or out the store.

Many happy shoppers were out early in order to grab a bargain or two.

In that number was Linda McNamara, St Mary's Park, who said: "Everything is so cheap and reasonable. I've missed it so much during the lockdown."

Asked what she's missed buying the most, there was one word: "pyjamas, underwear, clothes, everything!"

Jim-jams were also on the minds of friends Shannon Collins, Castleconnell and Shannon Ryan from Moyross.

For Janesboro woman Bernie Cleary, getting up early is not new - but going into Penneys at the crack of dawn almost certainly is!

"I want to get some face masks, and maybe some Christmas decorations," she told the Limerick Leader, "It's cheap, and it's quite good stuff. The Christmas jumpers are nice here too- I've seen them online."

One of the first people to emerge from the shop was James O'Grady who bought - you guessed it - pyjamas!

"We've bought some Christmas gifts, and pyjamas, and work clothes for the missus. We got in early, as there are never our sizes when we go in during the day. It's just a handy place to go, to pop in and out. I know lockdown helped everybody, but this is needed for Christmas," the Dooradoyle man said.