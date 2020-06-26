WATCH: Limerick TD says there's 'a big job of work' as Programme for Government approved

IT’S full steam ahead for government, after Fianna Fail, the Green Party and Fine Gael all backed the coalition deal.

Cork TD Micheal Martin will be installed as An Taoiseach tomorrow at a ceremony in the Dublin convention centre.

And there are high hopes among the Green Party in Limerick City that Brian Leddin will be afforded either a senior or a junior ministry given the role he played in the negotiations process, with his brief taking in the controversial emissions cut.

Speaking in the immediate wake of the result, the first-time TD said: "We've a big job of work ahead of us. It's been a long road since the election on February 8. We've had a global pandemic in the middle of it, and long drawn out and detailed negotiations.

It's been tough for everyone in the parliamentary party and obviously those of us helping, our members and supporters up and down the country. I'd just like to pay tribute to everyone involved in getting it to this point. There's a lot more to play out in the next day or so"

Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins, who has an eye on the cabinet-table role as chief whip, added: I campaigned for a yes vote among the Fianna Fail members in Co Limerick. I communicated at length with each member setting out why we should vote yes. The result is very decisive and shows that Fianna Fail in Limerick is ready for the challenge of government.”

While Fine Gael and Fianna Fail members comfortably gave the thumbs up to the government deal, the Green Party vote was the one which was most closely watched, with the group’s rules requiring a two-thirds, or a 66% result.

In the end, the Greens approved the programme by a massive 76% - easily surpassing the two-thirds majority required.

Fine Gael also gave a resounding thumbs up to the coalition deal, with eight in 10 of its electoral college approving the deal.

And Fianna Fail’s grass roots members also approved the deal, by a margin of 76% to 24%.

In Limerick City, on a low turnout of just 30%, the party membership reflected the wishes of the party nationally.

While in Mr Collins’s constituency of Limerick County, the party’s turnout was almost three times higher, at 87%.

They backed the Programme for Government by a massive margin of 79%.

The cabinet will be confirmed tomorrow afternoon after Mr Martin receives his seal of office from President Michael D Higgins, while it’s anticipated the junior ministerial teams will be put in place in the days to follow.