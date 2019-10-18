WATCH: Emergency services tackle apartment fire in Limerick city centre

EMERGENCY services tackled an apartment fire in Limerick city centre in the early hours of this Friday morning.

The fire occurred at Glenlara Apartments at Mount Kennett Place at around midnight.

Henry Street gardai, the National Ambulance Service and members of the Fire Service immediately rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised at 12.05am.

Limerick Fire Service dispatched three units to the scene, and sought assistance from a unit in Shannon.

At 2am, there were no reports of injuries.

Witness at the scene Krzysztof Luszcski, who captured the incident on video, told the Limerick Leader said he was returning home from work when he saw the fire.

"The apartment was completely destroyed by the fire. Building [was] evacuated."