WATCH: Limerick is ‘where it all began’ for poet Tracey

A TALENTED and prolific writer has launched a collection of poems which only people from Limerick will truly understand!

Tracey Molloy-Rutherford, who was born and raised in Kileely, but now lives in England, has put together a hardback book of almost 50 poems covering many aspects of Limerick life.

Entitled Limerick Life and Me, Tracey describes it as: “A poetry book looking and laughing at our lingo, our memories and our past. My life stories and my treasured moments that will bring back fond memories .”

The book – now available in O’Mahony’s priced €25 – she says, was: “written with pride, humour, loyalty and love – for our beautiful city.”

So many of the city’s features are covered through poems in the book, including Munster and the hurlers, soda cakes from Thomondgate, and the Lysaghts, so well known in the maritime community.

The vital work done by Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention is also covered in the book, with Tracey also recognising the upset and sadness we all feel with “that dreaded sound” of the helicopter over the River Shannon.

It was sadness as a teenager and some good advice from her religion teacher, following her parents’ divorce, that prompted Tracey to put pen to paper.

And it was during the 2020 lockdown when she was missing her frequent trips from England back to Shannonside that she started writing, putting her poems on the Limerick City Citizens Facebook page.

“I was lonesome through lockdown, but I couldn’t come home despite my Mum being unwell. So I started to write about home. Then it started to be about Limerick legends, Limerick landmarks, then I asked people in Limerick to send in pictures. Every alternative page has a picture and I’ve tried to connect them to poems I wrote,” explained Tracey.

As for the poems, she says: “some of them are funny, some of them are sad.”

Five euro from the sale of every book will go to Milford Hospice.

If you cannot make O’Mahony’s, call 085-1341756.