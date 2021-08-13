13/08/2021

Search our Archive

WATCH: Limerick is ‘where it all began’ for poet Tracey

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A TALENTED and prolific writer has launched a collection of poems which only people from Limerick will truly understand!

Tracey Molloy-Rutherford, who was born and raised in Kileely, but now lives in England, has put together a hardback book of almost 50 poems covering many aspects of Limerick life.

Entitled Limerick Life and Me, Tracey describes it as: “A poetry book looking and laughing at our lingo, our memories and our past. My life stories and my treasured moments that will bring back fond memories .”

The book – now available in O’Mahony’s priced €25 – she says, was: “written with pride, humour, loyalty and love – for our beautiful city.”

So many of the city’s features are covered through poems in the book, including Munster and the hurlers, soda cakes from Thomondgate, and the Lysaghts, so well known in the maritime community.

The vital work done by Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention is also covered in the book, with Tracey also recognising the upset and sadness we all feel with “that dreaded sound” of the helicopter over the River Shannon.

It was sadness as a teenager and some good advice from her religion teacher, following her parents’ divorce, that prompted Tracey to put pen to paper.

And it was during the 2020 lockdown when she was missing her frequent trips from England back to Shannonside that she started writing, putting her poems on the Limerick City Citizens Facebook page.

“I was lonesome through lockdown, but I couldn’t come home despite my Mum being unwell. So I started to write about home. Then it started to be about Limerick legends, Limerick landmarks, then I asked people in Limerick to send in pictures. Every alternative page has a picture and I’ve tried to connect them to poems I wrote,” explained Tracey.

As for the poems, she says: “some of them are funny, some of them are sad.”

Five euro from the sale of every book will go to Milford Hospice.

If you cannot make O’Mahony’s, call 085-1341756.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media