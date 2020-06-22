POLL: Limerick Leader Hurling team of the decade: Full Forward Line

The Limerick Leader team of the decade, 2010-2020, already has a goalkeeper on the team sheet with Nickie Quaid no surprise between the sticks. The next decision is who will be the three men to stand at the edge of the square.

Below are the men who have been nominated to fill the 13,14 and 15 jerseys on our team. You have one vote, so use it wisely. Who do you think has been the best player for Limerick in this line, between 2010 and 2020. Remember, you can only pick one and the top three overall will make the team.

Full forward Line: Aaron Gillane, Shane Dowling, Graeme Mulcahy, Niall Moran, Kevin Downes, S Flanagan, Peter Casey, Seanie Tobin.