POLL: Limerick Leader Hurling team of the decade: Half Forward Line

The Limerick Leader team of the decade, 2010-2020, already has a goalkeeper on the team sheet with Nickie Quaid, no surprise, between the sticks. The next decision is who will be the three men to stand on the 40, and win puck outs, score and feed those in the inside line.

Below are the men who have been nominated to fill the 10,11 and 12 jerseys on our team. You have one vote, so use it wisely.

Who do you think has been the best player for Limerick in this line, between 2010 and 2020. Remember, you can only pick one and the top three overall will make the team.

Half Forward Line: James Ryan, Kyle Hayes, Declan Hannon, Gearoid Hegarty, David Breen, Shane Dowling, Niall Moran, Tom Morrissey.