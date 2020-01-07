POLL: Limerick's Sportsperson of the decade

The Limerick Leader Sports team have been debating, for several weeks now, as to who was Limerick's Sportsperson of the last decade. Seeing as we cannot agree on anything at the best of times, we decided to ask you, the public, your thoughts.

Thanks to all those who came back to us with names and below we have the top 12 sports people that were chosen by you.

As everyone can see, Limerick has been spoiled for choice in the last 10 years with local athletes excelled on the global stage. For such a small county, we certainly punch above our weight. (Pun intended)

So, to finally settle the argument once and for all, and just for fun too, you can vote for your favourite below. Enjoy.

(Poll closes on Monday January 13 at 8am)