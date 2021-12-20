READER POLL: Are you sending your children to school this week?
YES
NO
With rising Covid-19 cases, some parents are choosing to keep their kids out of schools this week in the run-up to Christmas.
Schools remain open until Wednesday, December 22 but a report in the Irish Times on Monday suggested absenteeism is expected to be up this week as omicron takes hold.
Other kids are out of school because they are close contacts and awaiting test results.
So, what we want to know - are you sending your kids to school this week? If not, why not? Let us know in the comments on Facebook.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.