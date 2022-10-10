Time for another Limerick Live poll!
Yes
No
Would you intervene if you saw someone littering on a public street?
Lero Director Prof Brian Fitzgerald, Dr Audris Mockus and Dr Tapajit Dey, a postdoctoral research fellow at Lero – Organiser of the hackathon | PICTURE: Arthur Ellis
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.