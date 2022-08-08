Time for another Limerick Leader poll!

Yes
No
The summer holidays are nearly over and in just a few weeks the kids will be heading back to the classroom.
Have you started your back to school shopping yet?
John Treacy, the vice-chair of Ribchester Rovers with club secretary and his partner Tracy Ormisher | Picture: Bridget Rabbitts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.