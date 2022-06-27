Time for another Limerick Live poll!

The JP McManus Pro-Am takes place on July 4 and 5
Bill Murray
Jamie Dornan
Shane Filan
Niall Horan
Mark Wahlberg
Tiger Woods
Rory McIlroy
With less than a week to go to the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, we want to know which of these celebrities or golfers you are hoping to see in the flesh!
With less than a week to go to the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, we want to know which of these celebrities or golfers you are hoping to see in the flesh!
Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel, was the first person to sign the book of condolence at City Hall
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.