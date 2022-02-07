Time for another Limerick Leader poll!

It's an improvement
The current uniform is perfect, there is no need for change
I love it
I hate it
AN Garda Síochána has announced the delivery of a new Garda Uniform to frontline operational gardaí will commence this week ahead of its roll out next month.
The new uniform, which will be used by rank-and-file gardai, sergeants and inspectors, consists of a two-tone soft shell jacket, two-tone waterproof jacket, Garda blue polo shirt, operational trousers and practical base layers.
This week, we are asking what you think of the new Garda Uniform?
