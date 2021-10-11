Time for another Limerick Leader Poll!

Yes
No
Do you are agree with the proposal to increase the State pension age to 68 by 2039?
Pictured, getting ready to take that step, are left to right, Kieran and Katie Flannery, Olivia Horgan, Kevin Flannery, Seamus Horgan and brothers Eoin and James Flannery | PICTURE: JDM Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.