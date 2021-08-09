Time for another Limerick Leader poll!

Yes
No
Do you believe First Holy Communions and Confirmations should be allowed to take place later this month? Poll results will be published this week's newspaper.
More News
Maurice O’Connell, chairman of the local Community Council: ‘After years of work, the e-hub is coming close to opening’
Number one: Alice Powell celebrates after winning the W Series race – which is supporting Formula 1 – at Silverstone in front of over 100,000 motor racing fans last month
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.