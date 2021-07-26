Time for another Limerick Leader Poll

Yes
No
New rules are not helping
Following some high profile contentious decisions on the field (red cards and missed red cards) in recent weeks. Are GAA referees doing a good job this season?
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.