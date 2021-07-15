Time for another Limerick Leader Poll!
Fully reopen with no restrictions
Open in accordance with the plans set out by Government
Remain closed / outdoor dining only
Given the situation with the Delta variant, what do you think should happen regarding indoor dining and drinking at pubs and restaurants?
